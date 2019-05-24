Angel Locsin, matapang na rumesbak kay Jimmy Bondoc

BUMUWELTA ang Kapamilya actress at bida ng The General’s Daughter na si Angel Locsin sa post ng singer na si Jimmy Bondoc sa social media laban sa ABS-CBN.

Base sa post ng singer, masaya siya na ipapasara na ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte ang TV network kapag hindi na na-renew ang prangkisa nito.

“I am so excited to see the biggest tv network close down,” part ng post niya.

Si Bondoc ay presidential appointee ni Pangulong Digong Duterte.

Resbak ni Angel sa Twitter, “Let me be the one to break this news for you so you don’t have to make excuses. The network might not ne perfect but for you to be happy about thousands of people losing their jobs is pure evil. Maybe you’re just having a bad day. I will pray for you.”

Iginiit naman ni Jimmy sa isa pang post niya sa FB na hindi siya magiging masaya if ever man na maraming mawawalan ng trabaho sa posibleng pagsasara ng ABS-CBN.

Katwiran niya, “Why would I be happy for loss of jobs? This is a false assumption. Kayo po ang nag-generalize, hindi ako. When a network (or any network) closes, it can mean a change of management or ownership. Ibig lang po sabihin, deserving employees would be retained. Therefore there is nothing in my post that connotes happiness over the termination of employees, but rather, the termination of the networks system.”

May naging sagot din si Angel sa post ni Jimmy about sexual harassment and sexual favors para sumikat ang isang artista na umano’y nagaganap sa nasabing network.

“Nung sumikat ka ba na experience ka ng sexual harassment? If yes I encourage you and all the victims to report this to the police. But generalizing sexual favor is a prerequisite to success is just wrong,” sagot niya.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

