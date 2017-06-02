Andi Eigenmann, tameme sa demanda ni Jake Ejercito!

MABUTI NAMAN AT tumigil na ang social media war nina Andi Eigenmann at Jake Ejercito. tumigil na ang social media war nina Andi Eigenmann at Jake Ejercito.

Nakausap namin ang anak ni Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada at dating artista na si Laarni Enriquez sa isang panayam.

“I learned from the first time we fought on Twitter. That’s why recently, when she was posting so many things, I just released a statement telling her na don’t air our dirty laundry in public kasi it won’t be for Ellie’s benefit din. In the end, makakasama siya kay Ellie. That’s why I am happy na it ended there. There’s a case so doon na lang tayo.” pahayag ni Jake.

Sa asunto na inihain niya sa korte para sa joint custody petition para sa anak niya: “I think that’s what’s right because I’m Ellie’s dad. All I want is to have a fixed schedule of when I could spend time with her.

“Wala naman yata masama doon and hindi naman sobra ‘yun. That’s why we also filed a petition para set na, fixed na. No need to go through other people. No need to talk to each other,” pahayag ni Jake recently.

Reyted K

By RK VillaCorta