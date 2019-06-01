Anak ni Rina Reyes na si Sophie, kasama sa bagong batch ng Star Magic Circle

PRESENT ang dating aktres na si Rina Reyes na kilala noon bilang Seiko Films contract star sa launching ng 2019 Star Magic Circle para suportahan ang anak na si Sophie Reyes.

“Stage mother or whatever, it’s alright. I’m rooting for her, she wanted me here today, gusto niya nandito ako today to support her,” ani Rina.

May kondisyon daw bago niya pinayagan si Sophie na mag-artista.

“Basta ang kondisyon, finish school and you have to put your own business. Nung nakita kong grounded yung kanyang values, okey na,” she said.

Eh, ano ba ang expectations niya sa pagpasok ng anak sa showbiz?

“Excellence. I really demand that,” sagot ni Rina.

“I want her to have the talent. I want her to be the best version of herself. Ang sabi ko lang sa kanya, ‘magpakatotoo ka.’ And the most important thing is work on your craft and work on your talent,” sambit ni Rina.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

