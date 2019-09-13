Alden Richards, dumaan sa blind immersion training para sa ‘The Gift’

SA LUNES, September 16, ay simula na ng bagong teleserye ng GMA-7 na The Gift. Ito ay pinagbibidahan ni Alden Richards.

Ang The gift ay isang inspirational drama na magbibigay ng hope in the midst of darkness.

Gaganap si Alden bilang isang street-smart and high-spirited guy na isang visually-impaired vendor sa Divisoria who will be blessed with the gift to perceive past and future events.

Bilang paghahanda ay nag-undergo pa si Alden ng blind immersion training to be able to fully understand the culture of the visually-impaired people.

Ani Alden, “Sometimes we take things for granted, normal lang na nakakakita tayo but once na mawala siya, parang that really got me. Actually, nalungkot ako ng ma-experience ko kasi ang hirap mawalan ng paningin. After that immersion, I interviewed people who can see before sila nabulag and na-inspire ako sa kanila na tipong ‘what can be my contributions to society now that I’m blind?

“’Yon ‘yung gusto kong mabaon ng mga manonood sa The Gift — bibigyan natin sila ng peak sa mundo ng mga taong hindi nakakakita para mas maintindihan natin sila.”

Kasama ni Alden sa The Gift sina Christian Vasquez, Elizabeth Oropesa, Martin del Rosario, Jean Garcia, Jo Berry, Ysabel Ortega, Rochelle Pangilinan, Thia Thomalla at marami pang iba.

Ang The Gift ay mula sa direksyon ni LA Madridejos at mapapanood sa GMA Telebabad after Beautiful Justice.