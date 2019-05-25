Aiko Melendez at politician BF may problema sa relasyon

AMINADO si Aiko Melendez na normal lang sa kanilang relasyon ni Zambales Vice Governor Jay Khonghun ang pagkakaroon ng small fights.

“Aamin ko po, Jay and I are just like ordinary couples, who goes thru arguments and little fights. Mostly we fight about him being careless and insensitive with my emotions, Probably because he is busy and now ako naman ang magiging busy,” pag-amin pa niya.

Selos din daw ang madalas nilang pag-awayan.

“We fight about Jealousy well mostly sa part n’ya po. Ha-ha-ha. But minsan I get jealous lalo na pag me suspicious text from a girl that he would always honestly tell me. Our golden rule was never to make pakialam each other’s phone.

“I never actually questioned him and doubted him kasi lagi nasa isip ko di naman nya magagawa yan, pagkatapos ng lahat lahat ng sakripisyo ko? And I am also secured that Jay sees me on a different level now, coz kahit nga kayo nagulat sa ginawa ko during elections,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa post ni Aiko ay tuluyan na niyang inamin na may pinagdadaanan sila ngayon ng boyfriend.

“Ako I’m being honest, Jay and I are going through a phase now. Because I am a celebrity and politician may tsismis at tsismis talga. So gusto ko sa akin galing para di kulang, di sobra but i do hope also for now i won’t get into details.

“And sana since nagshare naman ako kahit paano ibalato nyo sa akin na wag na idetalye. My trip now is to follow my kids who im missing so much,” lahad pa niya.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

