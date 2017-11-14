31st Star Awards for Television List of Winners

Wala si Vice Ganda last night who won an award as Best Male TV Host. Nasa Queensland, New Zealand ang unkaboggable box-office Superstar na dumalo sa kasal ng kaibigan na sina Anne Curtis at Erwan Heussaff.

Ang tumanggap ng trophy ni Vice ay ang mga #Hashtags members na sina Jimboy Martin, CK Kieron, Kid Yambao and Wilbert Ross pero dedicated ni VG ang naturang award kay #Hashtag Franco na nalunod sa Davao noong Sabado.

Si John Estrada, winner for Best Single Performance by An Actor na inalay ang natamong parangal sa co-star niya na si Isabel Granada.

Winners sina Sylvia Sanchez at Dingdong Dantes Best Drama Actress and Best Drama Actor awards.

Si Aiko Melendez ay tuwang-tuwa sa pagkapanalo as Best Drama Supporting Actress trophy para sa kanyang afternoon serye sa Kapamilya Network na Wildflower.

Here are the complete lists of winners at the 31 Star Awards for Television:

Best TV Station: ABS-CBN

Best Drama Actor (tie): Ruru Madrid for Encantadia & Dingdong Dantes for Alyas Robin Hood

Best Drama Actress: Sylvia Sanchez for The Greatest Love

Best Single Performance By An Actress: Maricel Soriano for MMK: “Baso”

Best Single Performance By An Actor (tie) : Alden Richards for Eat Bulaga Lenten Special: “Kapatid” & John Estrada for MMK: “Mansanas at Juice”

Best Drama Supporting Actress: Aiko Melendez for Wildflower

Best Drama Supporting Actor: Daniel Fernando for Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin

Best Female TV Host: Marian Rivera for Sunday Pinasaya

Best Male TV Host: Vice Ganda for It’s Showtime

Best Musical Variety Show: ASAP

Best Variety Show: Sunday Pinasaya

Best Primetime Drama Series (tie): La Luna Sangre & Alyas Robin Hood

Best Drama Anthology: Ipaglaban Mo

Best Daytime Drama Series: The Greatest Love

Best Horror/Fantasy Program: Wansapanataym

Best New Female TV Personality: Mikee Quintos for Encantadia

Best New Male TV Personality: Tony Labrusca for La Luna Sangre

Best Child Performer: Nayomi “Heart” Ramos for My Dear Heart

Best Female Newscaster: Bernadette Sembrano for TV Patrol Best Male Newscaster: Arnold Clavio for Saksi

Best News Program: TV Patrol

Best Public Service Program Host: Vicky Morales for Wish Ko Lang

Best Public Service Program: Wish Ko Lang

Best Public Affairs Program Host: Boy Abunda

Best Public Affairs Program (tie): The Bottomline With Boy Abunda & Sa Ganang Mamamayan (Net 25)

Best Celebrity Talk Show Host: Boy Abunda for Tonight With Boy Abunda

Best Celebrity Talk Show: Gandang Gabi Vice

Best Magazine Show Host: Korina Sanchez for Rated K

Best Magazine Show: Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho.

Best Game Show Host: Luis Manzano for Minute To Win It

Best Game Show: Wowowin

Best Talent Search Program Host: Luis Manzano & Toni Gonzaga for The Voice Teens

Best Talent Search Program: ASOP (UNTV 37)

Best Morning Show Host: Umagang Kay Ganda hosts

Best Morning Show: Unang Hirit

Best Lifestyle Show Host: Rhian Ramos and Solenn Heussaff for Taste Buddies

Best Lifestyle Show: The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes (GMA News TV)

Best Documentary Hosts: Kara David and Howie Severino for iWitness

Best Documentary Special: Di Ka Pasisiil (ABS-CBN)

Best Documentary: iWitness

Best Educational Program: Matanglawin

Best Educational Program Host: Kim Atienza for Matanglawin

Best Travel Show: Landmarks (Net 25)

Best Travel Show Host: Drew Arellano for Byahe ni Drew

Male Celebrity Face of the Night: Robi Domingo

Female Celebrity Face of the Night: Ali Forbes

Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement Award: Vic Sotto

Excellence in Broadcasting Lifetime Achievement: Martin Andanar

Longest Running Daytime Drama Anthology: Maynila

German Moreno Power Tandem: Rocco Nacino and Sanya Lopez & Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.

Basta ako, personally laugh na lang sa mga ties at mga nanalo ng iba’t ibang mga awards na feeling ko ay isinabit lang sa listahan ng mga winners. Well…

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta