31st Star Awards for Television List of Winners

Wala si Vice Ganda last night who won an award as Best Male TV Host. Nasa Queensland, New Zealand ang unkaboggable box-office Superstar na dumalo sa kasal ng kaibigan na sina Anne Curtis at Erwan Heussaff.
Ang tumanggap ng trophy ni Vice ay ang mga #Hashtags members na sina Jimboy Martin, CK Kieron, Kid Yambao and Wilbert Ross pero dedicated ni VG ang naturang award kay #Hashtag Franco na nalunod sa Davao noong Sabado.
Si John Estrada, winner for Best Single Performance by An Actor na inalay ang natamong parangal sa co-star niya na si Isabel Granada.
Winners sina Sylvia Sanchez at Dingdong Dantes Best Drama Actress and Best Drama Actor awards.
Si Aiko Melendez ay tuwang-tuwa sa pagkapanalo as Best Drama Supporting Actress trophy para sa kanyang afternoon serye sa Kapamilya Network na Wildflower.
Here are the complete lists of winners at the 31 Star Awards for Television:
Best TV Station: ABS-CBN
Best Drama Actor (tie): Ruru Madrid for Encantadia & Dingdong Dantes for Alyas Robin Hood
Best Drama Actress: Sylvia Sanchez for The Greatest Love
Best Single Performance By An Actress: Maricel Soriano for MMK: “Baso”
Best Single Performance By An Actor (tie) : Alden Richards for Eat Bulaga Lenten Special: “Kapatid” & John Estrada for MMK: “Mansanas at Juice”
Best Drama Supporting Actress: Aiko Melendez for Wildflower
Best Drama Supporting Actor: Daniel Fernando for Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin
Best Female TV Host: Marian Rivera for Sunday Pinasaya
Best Male TV Host: Vice Ganda for It’s Showtime
Best Musical Variety Show: ASAP
Best Variety Show: Sunday Pinasaya
Best Primetime Drama Series (tie): La Luna Sangre & Alyas Robin Hood
Best Drama Anthology: Ipaglaban Mo
Best Daytime Drama Series: The Greatest Love
Best Horror/Fantasy Program: Wansapanataym
Best New Female TV Personality: Mikee Quintos for Encantadia
Best New Male TV Personality: Tony Labrusca for La Luna Sangre
Best Child Performer: Nayomi “Heart” Ramos for My Dear Heart
Best Female Newscaster: Bernadette Sembrano for TV Patrol
Best Male Newscaster: Arnold Clavio for Saksi
Best News Program: TV Patrol
Best Public Service Program Host: Vicky Morales for Wish Ko Lang
Best Public Service Program: Wish Ko Lang
Best Public Affairs Program Host: Boy Abunda
Best Public Affairs Program (tie): The Bottomline With Boy Abunda & Sa Ganang Mamamayan (Net 25)
Best Celebrity Talk Show Host: Boy Abunda for Tonight With Boy Abunda
Best Celebrity Talk Show: Gandang Gabi Vice
Best Magazine Show Host: Korina Sanchez for Rated K
Best Magazine Show: Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho.
Best Game Show Host: Luis Manzano for Minute To Win It
Best Game Show: Wowowin
Best Talent Search Program Host: Luis Manzano & Toni Gonzaga for The Voice Teens
Best Talent Search Program: ASOP (UNTV 37)
Best Morning Show Host: Umagang Kay Ganda hosts
Best Morning Show: Unang Hirit
Best Lifestyle Show Host: Rhian Ramos and Solenn Heussaff for Taste Buddies
Best Lifestyle Show: The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes (GMA News TV)
Best Documentary Hosts: Kara David and Howie Severino for iWitness
Best Documentary Special: Di Ka Pasisiil (ABS-CBN)
Best Documentary: iWitness
Best Educational Program: Matanglawin
Best Educational Program Host: Kim Atienza for Matanglawin
Best Travel Show: Landmarks (Net 25)
Best Travel Show Host: Drew Arellano for Byahe ni Drew
Male Celebrity Face of the Night: Robi Domingo
Female Celebrity Face of the Night: Ali Forbes
Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement Award: Vic Sotto
Excellence in Broadcasting Lifetime Achievement: Martin Andanar
Longest Running Daytime Drama Anthology: Maynila
German Moreno Power Tandem: Rocco Nacino and Sanya Lopez & Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.
Basta ako, personally laugh na lang sa mga ties at mga nanalo ng iba’t ibang mga awards na feeling ko ay isinabit lang sa listahan ng mga winners. Well…
Reyted K
By RK Villacorta