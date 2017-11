2017 Miss Asia Pacific International Swimsuit Competition Winners

Miss Asia Pacific International Swimsuit Competition held in Sheridan Beach Resorts and Spa, Sabang beach, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan last November 21, 2017.

Best in Swimsuit winners:

Best in Swimsuit: Miss Brazil, Francielly Ouriques 1st-Runner-up: Miss South Africa, Chanelle Soncini 2nd Runner-up: Miss Philippines, llene de Vera

Special Awards:

Ms Photogenic – Miss Cook Islands, Lydia Simonis-Tariu

Ms Vitress – Miss New Zealand, Acacia Walker

Ms Flawlessly U – Miss Honduras, Valeria Cardona

Ms Stronghold – Miss Malaysia, Kah Yin Lai

Miss Sheridan – Miss Brazil, Francielly Ouriques

Winners for Best in Festival Costume

Miss Brazil, Francielly Ouriques

1st Runner-up: Miss Nicaragua, Katering Medina

2nd Runner-up: Miss Philippines, llene de Vera